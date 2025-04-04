A structure resembling an enclosure built on top of a penthouse in Swieqi belonging to suspected gangster Christian Borg has been boarded up, but not before being reported to the Planning Authority by the town’s local council.

The structure on the roof of the apartment block on Triq il-Ġiebja was first flagged earlier this week by Momentum leader Arnold Cassola on his Facebook page.

Since then, further photos show workers concealing the structure with boards during the night.

Workers can be seen covering up the enclosure during the night. Photo: Arnold Cassola

Borg is known to own several exotic animals.

No applications or permits related to the structure can be found on the Planning Authority’s website. Questions sent to the PA at the time of writing remain unanswered.

Swieqi mayor Noel Muscat said that, following complaints by neighbours, he had reported the structure to the PA for the first time on March 26, and followed up with a further two reports, as well as a report about the night-time works. He said the authority had acknowledged the complaints and said it would carry out an investigation.

“We live in a mad country. It’s unbelievable that people can do these things in broad daylight. It’s an insult to people’s intelligence,” Muscat said.

Muscat added that Borg was the subject of regular complaints by residents due to repeated parking offences.

Times of Malta visited the property on Friday morning but attempts to reach Borg there proved unsuccessful.

Borg is known to own several exotic animals. Photo: Facebook.

Borg first made headlines in 2022 when he was one of four men charged with a botched kidnapping. He has since been charged with various crimes related to money laundering and tax fraud.

In 2024, residents of Santa Luċija reported Borg’s car hire company for parking its cars on public roads.

He was also involved in a controversial property deal with Prime Minister Robert Abela, who pocketed €45,000 from the deal in 2018, before he became prime minister.

In March, PN MP Karol Aquilina said he would call Borg and two prison inmates as witnesses when he faces parliament's privileges committee over comments he made about Abela’s “criminal associations”.