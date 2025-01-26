The St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation has announced its upcoming biennial conference, which will take place on May 8 and 9 at the Casino Maltese in Valletta.

The event, held in collaboration with the Opera Primaziale Pisana in Pisa for the third consecutive year, will bring together experts from across the world to discuss key issues surrounding European cathedrals and their role in the modern world.

The theme of this year’s conference, titled ‘Sacred Art Conservation as a Vehicle of Re-Evangelisation: European Cathedrals – Malta’, will focus on the importance of conserving sacred art and architecture as a means of revitalising the spiritual and theological messages they convey.

The event aims to explore how conservation efforts can serve as a vehicle for re-evangelisation in contemporary society, bridging the gap between faith and modern audiences. As in previous editions, the conference is open to both local and international participants, particularly those specialising in art, architecture, conservation and cultural heritage.

Scholars, conservators, curators and professionals in the field of heritage and conservation are invited to submit abstracts that align with the conference’s theme.

The papers presented will be published in the conference proceedings, offering an important platform for the exchange of knowledge and best practices.

The Malta session of the conference will serve as a unique opportunity for attendees to engage in deep discussions about the future of sacred art conservation, particularly as it relates to cathedrals in Europe.

The collaboration with the Opera Primaziale Pisana, known for organising annual conferences on European cathedrals, will further enhance the international scope of this event.

For further details on the conference and the call for abstracts, visit stjohnscocathedral.com. To submit your application form or for any queries, e-mail nbajadayoung@stjohnscocathedral.com.