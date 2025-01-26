It is with heavy hearts that we bid farewell to Vanya Walker Leigh who passed away on January 21.

She was a founding member of the Malta Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energies Association (MEEREA), since its inception in June 2001.

Vanya’s unwavering dedication as its international liaison officer for many years brought MEEREA into the global spotlight, forging connections with numerous international organisations and solidifying our presence on the world stage.

As an agricultural and environmental economist and a seasoned financial journalist, Vanya’s expertise and insights left an indelible mark on those she encountered. Her articles in both local and international newspapers and publications were a testament to her meticulous research and inspired countless readers. They remain valuable references for professionals and advocates alike.

Vanya’s passion for combating climate change was evident in her tireless advocacy for energy efficiency and renewable energy. Her unwavering commitment led her to attend every COP event, where she championed environmental causes with steadfast determination.

Although she travelled the world to engage in crucial climate discussions, Malta held a special place in Vanya’s heart. She embraced it as her home, enriching the island with her presence, her smile, her infectious jovial character and her boundless enthusiasm for protecting the environment.

Vanya’s absence will be deeply felt by all who knew her. We will forever remember her passion, her kindness and her dedication to making the world a better place. Rest in peace, Vanya − you will always remain an inspiration to us all.