The Health Ministry has issued a call for tenders for the rebuilding and management of the old people's home in Cospicua.

The ministry decided to demolish large sections of the home last year after finding structural problems, particularly weak concrete. The home was built in the mid-1990s.

Amid protests, the elderly residents were transferred to other homes, but were promised a place in the new home, once it was completed.

The ministry said on Tuesday that in its call for tenders it is ensuring that the home is built to high standards, with a focus on the quality of life of the residents, their safety and the environment of the area.

More details at: https://www.etenders.gov.mt/epps/cft/prepareViewCfTWS.do?resourceId=10896985.