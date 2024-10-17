‘Collaborative strategies for cancer care: A multidisciplinary team approach’ is the theme of a morning seminar to be held at Queen Mary, Malta Campus, Victoria, on October 21.

The seminar, meant for all healthcare workers, will highlight a range of topics by various speakers. Seminar titles will include ‘Cancer differences across the strait’, ‘A Maltese perspective in breaking bad news’, ‘Refilling our cup through complementary therapies’, ‘The many faces of cancer in the emergency department’, ‘Improving person-centred care for oncology patients living in Gozo’ and ‘The role of survivorship nurses’.

Registration for the seminar can be made by calling 2344 6732. The seminar is being sponsored by Gozo General Hospital, Queen Mary (Malta Campus), Victoria, Bioderma, Metropolis Pharma and Sultana.mt.

