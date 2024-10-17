The following are the leading stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

The Times of Malta leads with a report on how activists, family and friends marked seven years since the death of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia across several events.

The Malta Independent dedicated its entire front page to covering the anniversary of the murder and it was also featured on in-Nazzjon.

Separately the Times carries a story about how a drone delivery service could start operating in Malta to transfer medical supplies within weeks.

In-Nazzjon leads with reports that Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa's salary had been secretly doubled through allowance. The Home Affairs Ministry has denied this claim and said that the pay of all senior police officers had been raised.

The newspaper also features prominently a statement from the Nationalist Party which accused the government of trying to hijack the fisheries board through a bill that would change the way that members are appointed to it.