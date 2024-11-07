Thousands of candles lit up squares of Gozitan churches last Sunday, November 3, as part of the fifth edition of Il-Mixegħla tal-Qaddisin. Volunteers of several parishes created installations made up of thousands of candles, themed around parish patron saints.

The event, organised by the Gozo Ministry’s directorate for cultural heritage in collaboration with the Gozo diocese, started at around 6pm. The installations, which drew hundreds of parish families, featured their own unique design based on the religious beliefs in honouring their own particular patron saints.

The Għajnsielem installation was organised by the Għaqda tal-Armar, in collaboration with the parish community.