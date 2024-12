A 25-year-old passenger was grievously injured on Christmas Day when the car he was in overturned on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli in St Julian's.

The police said in a statement the car he was in, a BMW, overturned when the driver - a 28-year-old from Żejtun - lost control of the vehicle.

The passenger, also from Żejtun, was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital after being given first aid on site.

Civil Protection Department officials assisted in the operation.

Police investigations are ongoing.