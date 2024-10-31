Caritas on Thursday welcomed budget measures which it said strengthened social well-being and inclusion, however, it warned that families on low income will still struggle to keep up with basic expenses.

Earlier this year, a study commissioned by the charity showed that the cost of food for low-income families has risen by up to 50% over the past four years with families with children barely earning enough money to cover basic life expenses.

This meant that the cost of feeding a family of four shot up by €3,543 in four years.

On Thursday Caritas Malta said the budget aimed for an economy based on quality of life and skills and the charity welcomed initiatives such as social security credit for those who completed a drug rehabilitation programme.

However, it said it hoped that, in the future, the government would consider temporary housing for rehabilitated people or those who completed a jail sentence and have nowhere to live.

It also acknowledged an increase in minimum wage and adjustment of tax bands, however, it said families depending on a minimum salary will still struggle to cover basic expenses.

Caritas added that the eligibility criteria - including maximum net income of €25,149 - for rent subsidy needed to be revised. It also noted that families with low income could not access so-called 'green investment'.

And while an increase in pensions was welcome, there were still elderly couples who were struggling to make ends meet since they depended on one pension.

Caritas also urged the government to invest in trade schools and ensure craftsmanship did not die with the older generations.