Finance Minister Clyde Caruana will present the government's fiscal plans for 2025 on Monday evening.

Times of Malta will be providing a live blog of the minister's speech, which is expected to start at 6.30pm. We will also highlight key measures and provide a breakdown of the key incentives.

Follow our social media pages on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

RELATED STORIES The budget project pledges still stuck in limbo

As in previous years, once the budget dust has settled we will also provide a budget calculator that will allow you to easily calculate just how much money will be left in your pocket each month, once COLA and tax adjustments are taken into account.

The budget is being presented amid rising costs of basic necessities and increased frustration over mobility and traffic across the island.

Times of Malta has already reported that the government is planning to introduce a park-and-ride system to ease congestion in towns considered severe traffic hot spots.

However, the main focus is likely to be on an income tax cut that Prime Minister Robert Abela has boasted will be "the largest ever".

Every worker who pays income tax will benefit from the cut, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has said.

The Opposition has urged the government to ensure Cost-of-Living-Adjustment (COLA) payments are deducted from income tax calculations and to offer tax credits to employers to help cover COLA costs.

It is unlikely Caruana will announce any incentive to this effect.

If you miss out on tonight's updates, you can read all about the budget in Tuesday's newspaper.