Virtuoso violinist Carmine Lauri will take centre stage at the prestigious Berlin Philharmonie, the home of the world-famous Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra as the soloist in Paganini’s fiendish Violin Concerto No.1 in D major.

Lauri will step in at short notice to perform the violin concerto to replace indisposed violinist Ellie Suh and will be accompanied by the Berliner Symphoniker, conducted by Justus Thorau.

He has made a name for himself and his country as a virtuoso violinist, performing worldwide not only as a soloist with a number of world-class orchestras and conductors but also leading the prestigious London Symphony Orchestra for the past 24 years, among other orchestras.

The concert will take place on March 10, at 3.30pm, in the Grosser Saal of the Berlin Philharmonie and will also feature works by Amy Beach and George Gershwin.

Lauri will perform the Paganini concerto on an old Italian violin made in 1724 by the celebrated Antonio Stradivari that used to be played by Leonidas Kavakos.

The violin is kindly lent to Lauri by Florian Leonhard fine violins.