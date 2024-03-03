Driven by Rodney Gatt, Defi Orageux won Sunday’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack. This was the Assikura Championship final for class Gold trotters on a short distance of 2140m. This final formed part of the 8th meeting of the season consisting of nine races all for trotters.

Twelve trotters lined up for the class Gold final. Dreams Happen (Jesmar Gafa’) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Flash De Celland (David Ellul) and Liam Dana (Jean Claude Pace).

However 300m from the finishing line, Dreams Happen started to slow down and was eventually overtaken by Defi Orageux (Rodney Gatt) which sealed its second win a row from Cruise (Paul Galea) and Classic d’Urzy (Noel Baldacchino). Elorn (Charles Camilleri) also obtained a good place.

The winner clocked an average time of 1.15” per kilometre.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com