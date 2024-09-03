Infrastructure Malta thinks the chamber of architects’ vision for a tree-filled alternative to its Msida Creek project is “impossible” and “dangerous”, according to a leaked report seen by Times of Malta.

In June, the chamber – Kamra tal-Periti – proposed ditching the agency’s planned flyover in favour of a 20,000-square-metre park with more than 2,000 trees, saying it would enhance residents’ quality of life and even improve the traffic flow in the area.

The agency rejected the proposal, however, with former Infrastructure Malta CEO Ivan Falzon calling it “too late” and a “desperate attempt to make the headlines”.

A leaked IM report shows the agency met with the chamber to discuss the proposal and outlined a slew of alleged technical difficulties with the idea. The report was compiled following the meeting in late June, when the issues were discussed with the chamber.

According to the technical appraisal carried out by the agency, the proposed park and traffic rerouting are “impossible to implement due to substantial technical issues”.

IM thinks the issues it has identified with the project “will result in a danger to the general public and road users,” potentially damage private property and leading to a “substantial increase in traffic, noise and pollution”.

Responding to the issues identified in the report, KtP president André Pizzuto called them “excuses”, and offered the chamber’s help to realise its idea.

“If they don’t have the expertise to do it, we are very happy to assist them,” he said.

What are the issues?

IM thinks the chamber’s plans to close Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli (leading up to the skatepark) and divert traffic west around the junction close to Valley Road won’t work.

The agency believes the road joining Msida to Valley Road is not large enough to make up for closing the four-lane Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli and thinks the nearby junction is ill-equipped to handle the increased traffic.

Closing Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli would lead to “substantial traffic pile-up... additional traffic, noise and pollution and overspill of traffic into residential roads,” the report says.

Meanwhile, KtP’s plans to remove parking around the planned park is “not considered acceptable” due to its impact on commercial activity, residents and road users.

The report also highlights increased journey distances by diverting traffic around the area, noting a route from Pietà to Rue D’Argens, for example, would lengthen by more than 2,400% compared to the agency’s plans.

Announcing the KtP’s idea in June, Pizzuto said that despite the longer routes, traffic would keep moving. The planned flyover, however, would simply move tailbacks from the existing traffic lights in Msida up to the skatepark and across the flyover, he said.

Meanwhile, the agency thinks the chamber’s proposal to build a new slip road leading down from the Regional Road into Msida is “unjustified”, arguing it would uproot trees and destroy landscaped areas, take up cultivated agricultural land and lead to “huge traffic pileup” on Regional Road.

The Msida Creek project as designed by Infrastructure Malta in October 2022.

Pizzuto said the chamber welcomed IM’s “newfound concern for the uprooting of trees,” but stressed that building the slip road would not require trees to be removed.

He added that by promoting public transport in the area, the stretch of road between Msida and Valley Road would be quieter, with traffic flow “smaller than in IM’s proposal, which will increase traffic in the area by 31%, according to their own transport study”.

RELATED STORIES Why an Msida park is a good idea… even for transport

'It’s not too late': NGOs urge revision of Msida plans, architects' proposals

‘Area already saturated’

The chamber argues that adding trees and grass will absorb rainwater, helping to alleviate the flooding regularly seen in the area during some periods of the year – but IM disagrees.

It says that because of the area’s proximity to the sea, the ground is already “saturated” and not able to absorb more water.

“Soak-aways only work in areas where the terrain is free draining and not saturated,” the report says, warning additional water could risk “structurally affecting” buildings close to the piazza.

Rainwater, meanwhile, would “run along the landscaped area, eroding the terrain and resulting in a danger to pedestrians... with soil and cars deposited in the sea”, the report says.

“Unless a water course is provided for the water levels will rise and adjacent buildings flooded... Mistakes from the past cannot be repeated.”

Other issues identified in the report include disagreements about rerouting power, water and telecommunications pipes and cables, shadows being cast by walls supporting a proposed roof over Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, and the KtP not including some community buildings in its original proposal – while accepting the chamber said they can be accommodated.

‘Excuses’

Calling the issues raised by IM “excuses”, Pizzuto said the chamber stood ready to assist authorities but had concerns about the agency’s existing plans.

Pizzuto said the chamber had received reports that the flyover planned by infrastructure and transport officials was “in breach of EU standards”, adding the KtP was considering “asking for a risk assessment to ensure public safety as the regulator of the profession”.

Questioning the reason for the project in the first place, Pizzuto called the “whole concept flawed”, stressing that congestion at peak hours was normal at busy junctions.

He added that Msida did not feature in the list of “priority projects” agreed with the European Commission.

“Of the people we met at Transport Malta, none of them were transport planners, and I doubt the people who wrote this [report] were, either,” he said.