For Gabrielle Chanel, fashion and beauty were destined to serve the allure of each woman. Her comprehensive vision of women gave rise to a unique and integrative approach to creation in the service of beauty.

In tune with an evolving world, integrative beauty according to Chanel develops fluidly, from idea to creation, from knowledge to know-how, from terroir to active ingredient, from raw material to sensual pleasure and from self-care to wellness, in both body and mind.

After the N°5 fragrance was created in 1921, followed by the first beauty treatments in 1927, Gabrielle Chanel continued to be vigilant about the quality of raw materials used in its formulas.

Graced with this legacy of simplicity and authenticity, the House of Chanel continues the rigorous commitments of its visionary creator with natural momentum, always attuned to the era.

Integrative beauty according to Chanel is guided by an expert and virtuous approach, which works to implement excellent plant supply networks relying on open sky laboratories housing exceptional plants, from which the main active ingredients are crafted.

These sites are great centres of botanical research, cultivation and experimentation, enabling the creation of proprietary natural ingredients of unique quality, that compose the brand’s beauty treatments.