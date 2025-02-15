The former private secretary of Lawrence Gonzi, Charles Bonello, is the frontrunner to become the Nationalist Party’s new general secretary.

The Fgura councillor, who also serves as the president of the PN’s College of Councillors, previously worked closely with Gonzi during his tenure as prime minister.

The PN veteran currently continues to assist Gonzi as his personal assistant.

Current PN general secretary Michael Piccinino had announced he planned to step down from the role last September, after holding the post since 2021.

Former PN MP Karl Gouder, who was in pole position for the role, tragically passed away two days after announcing his intention to run.

Sources told Times of Malta that Bonello, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 general election, has received “considerable support”, and he plans on contesting the post.

It is not clear whether other candidates will vie for the post.

Contacted for a comment, Bonello confirmed his intentions.“After Karl Gouder’s death, a lot of people from within the party were encouraging me to throw in my hat. I was then approached and after I thought about it and discussed it, I accepted,” Bonello said.

Charles Bonello with Clyde Puli and Laurence Gonzi.

He said the party needed someone to step in to replace Piccinino and carry on the good work he has done for the party, so he chose to step in.

“If I am a frontrunner or a backrunner that’s up to them to decide,” Bonello said when asked whether he was favourite to win.

Given that the general elections are two years away, Bonello noted that, if elected, this would be a crucial time for the party.

While he would not have a full five-year term, he was positive he could still make a change.

“The goal is that we win the general elections. I will strive to continue building on the good that the party has accomplished over the past few years... I believe that only the PN can achieve change in this country,” he added.