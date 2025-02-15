Anti-corruption activists have referenced Malta's controversial Eurovision song to promote a protest planned for Sunday afternoon against the proposed reforms to magisterial inquiries.

Six activists from pressure group Occupy Justice stood in a windy Castille Square on Saturday morning with a banner reading, 'You Kant Be Trusted, Prim' - a nod to Miriana Conte's song Kant.

"No, we're not talking philosophy either - we’re talking about a Prime Minister who keeps breaking our trust. We’re gearing up for Sunday’s protest because enough is enough," the activists said.

Occupy Justice is co-organising a demonstration on Sunday in Valletta at 4pm with rule of law NGO Repubblika. The rally, which has been endorsed by new political party Momentum and NGO Moviment Graffitti, will start outside parliament.

Demonstrators are concerned about the impacts a reform of the court inquiry system will have on ordinary people's rights. The reform will, among other things, forbid citizens from directly asking a magistrate to investigate alleged crimes, forcing them to file a police report instead.

The changes have drawn widespread criticism from legal bodies, political parties, civil society and business lobbies, but are being rushed through parliament by the government.

Occupy Justice said the proposed reforms were a blatant power grab designed to silence ordinary citizens and stop them from demanding justice.

"If this law passes, only the authorities - yes, the same ones who let corruption fester - will be able to request magisterial inquiries. VGH? Electrogas? Any other scandal they’d rather we forget? Under this law, they’ll simply decide not to investigate," activists said in a statement.

Occupy Justice also referred to a recent report by the Ombudsman into the running of Kordin Correctional Facility under previous director Alexander Dalli.

That report confirmed reports of ill-treatment during Dalli's time at the head of the Corradino prison.

"The prison was run like a dictatorship. Inmates were humiliated, intimidated, and some were driven to suicide under his watch. The details are beyond shocking. And what happened to him? Was he sacked? Held accountable? Of course not. Instead, he was handed a cushy new job as special envoy to Libya, raking in €97,000 a year."