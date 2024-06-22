Public health superintendent Charmaine Gauci said authorities found no evidence to corroborate claims that a Gozitan butcher was using dog and cat meat to produce Maltese sausage.

Gauci's statement, which was further corroborated by a statement from the Animal Welfare Ministry, confirms what Times of Malta reported on Friday.

The public health chief was speaking after rumours about the butcher went viral, causing panic and disgust in equal measure. Some also claimed that people had fallen sick over the weekend after eating sausages from the butcher.

Various media outlets reported the claims and one NGO claimed on social media that the claims about the butcher were confirmed as "true".

But on Friday evening health authorities told Times of Malta they had no evidence to back the rumours, despite having inspected the butcher and probd the claims.

No reports of food poisoning in hospital

Speaking on Saturday on an RTK103 radio show, Gauci reiterated that.

"If there is any hint of information, we begin investigating," Gauci said.

The butcher shop in question was listed as no longer operating, but health authorities still visited the location more than once and at different times of the day to confirm.

Authorities also investigated claims that the sausages were being made at another location, Gauci said.

"We went to several places that could be related to the owner of the butcher shop".

In joint investigations involving the police and veterinary department, health authorities found no evidence that Maltese sausage was even being made, Gauci said.

Furthermore, there were no reports from any hospitals of food poisoning that could lead to the case.

In a separate statement, the agriculture ministry confirmed that no evidence was found to support the claims but added that investigations into the case are still ongoing.

"This is what happens in every case related to food safety or animal abuse," the ministry said.

The veterinary health directorate and health authorities regularly conduct inspections to ensure food safety, the ministry said.

Ministry: False reports undermine trust in Maltese food

The agriculture ministry urged consumers to only buy from authorised establishments.

They said people should report illegalities but avoid making false reports.

Such reports "may put Maltese food and the important work of Maltese and Gozitan Farmers in a negative light," the statement said.