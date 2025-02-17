The China Cultural Centre in Malta, in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv, is hosting the sixth edition of the Happy Chinese New Year Film Festival, a celebration of Chinese cinema and storytelling, from February 18 to March 4.

The festival will launch with the film One and Only today at 7.30pm. Directed by Dong Chengpeng, this youthful and inspirational comedy follows the journey of Ding Lei, a seasoned hip-hop dancer, and Chen Shuo, a young aspiring breakdancer. Together, they strive to achieve their dream of professional breakdancing, offering an exhilarating showcase of dance and perseverance.

One and Only is the festival’s opening film.

The festival continues with YOLO on February 21, at 7.30pm, a heartfelt comedy drama directed by Jia Ling. The film follows Le Ying, a woman who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after leaving her parents’ home. Facing struggles and setbacks, she unexpectedly finds solace and strength through boxing. A remake of the Japanese film 100 Yen Love, this picture was a massive success, becoming the highest-grossing Chinese film of 2024.

On February 26, at 7.30pm, audiences can enjoy Pegasus 2, a thrilling sports comedy-drama directed by Han Han. The story follows former champion racer Zhang Chi, who is given a second chance to race when a struggling car factory sponsors his participation in the final Bayinbrook Rally. Packed with humour, action and touching moments, Pegasus 2 delivers an exciting ride for audiences of all ages.

Pegasus 2 will be screened on February 26.

The festival concludes with Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms on March 4 at 7.30pm. Directed by Wuershan, this epic high-fantasy film is an adaptation of the classic Chinese novel Investiture of the Gods. It takes audiences on a breathtaking journey through mythical battles between humans, immortals and monsters set over three millennia ago. With stunning visuals and an enthralling storyline, this film is a must-watch for fantasy lovers.

Screenings will take place at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema in Valletta, and tickets can be booked through kreattivita.org.