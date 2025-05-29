Former minister Chris Cardona is expected to testify on Thursday as lawyers representing four men charged with two separate murders mount their defence.

Cardona will testify after the prosecution’s star witness said the former politician was involved in an initial plan to murder Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, testified that he and others involved in her 2017 murder were first asked to kill her years earlier, as part of a plot led by Cardona and negotiated by his associate David Gatt. Muscat said the plot never materialised as a deposit requested was never paid.

Muscat testified against the four men charged in the case: brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Ta’ Maksar, George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella. All four are pleading not guilty.

Cardona, who has denied any involvement in criminal activity and has never been charged, served as Economy Minister between 2013 and January 2020. He also served as Labour deputy leader until June 2020, when Robert Abela asked him to step down.

Apart from Cardona’s testimony, defence lawyers are also expected to summon lawyer Arthur Azzopardi to testify. Azzopardi served as Vince Muscat’s legal counsel at the time when he was negotiating a deal with prosecutors.

Different recollections

10.10am Azzopardi is asked if he was always present when Muscat spoke with Arnaud. He recalls one meeting – the second – in which he was only present in the afternoon.

“I was in court that day and Arnaud called me. I told Vince Muscat to tell him the truth,” he says.

He says the three of them met three times: twice in April 2018 and once in October 2019.

Azzopardi: Muscat never mentioned the reward in those meetings, but he didn’t mention the pardon in my presence, either.

He reiterates that he [Azzopardi] mentioned the reward money to Arnaud privately. Arnaud had replied by saying there was no way they would be paying a reward to a killer.

Azzopardi said he advised Arnaud to break that news softly to Muscat. He denies threatening to withdraw his client’s testimony [which is what Arnaud testified Azzopardi said in response].

Azzopardi: €1m reward was 'news to me'

10am The prosecution now questions Azzopardi’s testimony about the €1 million reward.

Azzopardi claimed that Muscat first told him about it. But the reward had been publicised and had made headlines. Was he the only person not to know about it?

“With the number of cases I had at the time, I barely knew what was going on. It was news to me,” Azzopardi says.

He confirms that he never requested the reward for Muscat in writing.

Threatening to retract Muscat's evidence

9.55am The prosecutor asks Azzopardi if it’s true he met with Melvin Theuma while wearing a [audio recording] wire, to bolster his client’s version of events.

The defence objects and the question is discarded.

Azzopardi is asked about Vince Muscat’s bail requests. The lawyer recalls his client being afraid to eat food in prison, for fear of it being poisoned.

Azzopardi says he had proposed, to Arnaud during a 2019 meeting, to put word out within the police that Muscat was going to retract everything he had said. That was his idea of a red herring to flush out the source of leaks to the Degiorgios.

The prosecutor notes that Arnaud had recalled the meeting differently, saying he was shocked when Azzopardi said his client would be retracting his evidence. Azzopardi stands his ground and insists on his version of events.

“Was Vince Muscat visibly flustered when you told Arnaud he was to retract anything?” the prosecutor presses.

Azzopardi insists they never seriously discussed retraction and it was just a ploy to identify leakers.

Muscat asked for foreign witness protection programme

9.45am Azzopardi asked for Muscat to be placed in a witness protection programme overseas. But there were bureaucratic problems as well as practical ones – Muscat only speaks Maltese, the lawyer says in reply to questions.

The prosecutor asks Azzopardi if it’s true that Muscat and his family received threats that involved mention of ‘acid’.

“He wasn’t told of the threats. He was afraid they would throw acid at his children,” Azzopardi replies.

Fears for his safety

9.41am Azzopardi is asked about concerns that the Degiorgio brothers had gotten to know that Vince Muscat was speaking to investigators.

He recalls Muscat telling him that he had been called into a meeting at the lawyers’ room in Corradino Prison. The Degiorgios and their then-lawyer, William Cuschieri, were present.

Azzopardi confirms he had concerns about his own personal safety. He asked Arnaud and then-police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar for police protection. Cutajar “shot that down with an insult,” Azzopardi testifies, but eventually agreed to assigning a patrol car to drive past his house while on duty.

Muscat gave police helpful information

9.35am Prosecutor Godwin Cini cross-examines Azzopardi.

He reminds Azzopardi of a meeting he had with Arnaud on a bench at the University of Malta.

Azzopardi confirms that meeting and recalls Arnaud taking down notes. He confirms that he raised the prospect of a pardon for Vince Muscat in the first meetings.

Azzopardi also confirms that he, Arnaud and Muscat met for the first time on April 23, 2019.

He also confirms that Arnaud told them that Muscat had provided investigators with information that led them to the right places.

Azzopardi confirms that Muscat was the first to drop Melvin Theuma’s name, as the police did not know anything about him. [Theuma has told police he was engaged by businessman Yorgen Fenech to arrange Caruana Galizia’s murder].

Talk of a red herring

9.30am Discussions about the reward were concrete enough for Azzopardi to give a relative of Muscat’s a bank IBAN number for the eventual transfer of money.

Did Vince Muscat mention anything about the million?

“I did not ask him, he was the one who mentioned it. He told me to install CCTV cameras at my home. And that he would use the money to pay me and live off it,” Azzopardi says.

Azzopardi says he had one final meeting with Arnaud and Muscat in September or October of 2019. They met at Arnaud’s office.

At the time, information was being leaked. Azzopardi said he suggesting planting a red herring to try and identify the culprit, but Muscat did not agree with that. Arnaud then asked Muscat “are you sure you’re telling us everything?”

Azzopardi said he left the meeting and “called it a day”.

Azzopardi, Muscat and the €1 million

9.25am Defence lawyer Amadeus Cachia is the first to ask Azzopardi questions.

Azzopardi says he had made it clear to Vince Muscat that he did not want to defend him in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case [Muscat is serving a 15-year sentence for having helped to carry out that murder].

He says Muscat asked him about the possibility of getting a pardon. The following week, Muscat about the pardon and €1 million reward, telling him he had heard about the reward on TVM.

Azzopardi says he then met with investigator Keith Arnaud a couple of times.

On one occasion, he reminded Arnaud about the reward but Arnaud “took it badly”, he recalls.

The reward was also mentioned during a meeting with then-Attorney General Peter Grech, Azzopardi says. Grech suggested that Muscat should say he was willing to testify “to avoid jail time”, he adds.

A client's permission to speak

9.20am Lawyers are generally precluded from testifying about conversations with their clients, due to professional privilege.

But Vince Muscat told the court that he was willing to waive that provision to Azzopardi, his former lawyer, to testify about discussions they had about a €1 million reward on offer for information about Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Muscat testified that he only heard about the reward from his lawyer and did not request the money.

Lead investigator Keith Arnaud also testified as much, recalling how Azzopardi had told him they intended to request the reward.

"What? For Vince? As if we'd give someone who killed a person a presidential pardon and one million,” Arnaud said he replied. Azzopardi allegedly responded: "So he retracts everything."

Arnaud told the court Muscat never asked for the reward and was only interested in securing a pardon in exchange for his testimony.

Arthur Azzopardi to testify

9.15am Today's court hearing has started, and lawyer Arthur Azzopardi will be the first witness.

What will Cardona say?

9.04am We're not mind readers, but given that Cardona has previously described Muscat's claims as "pure evil fiction", we imagine he will staunchly deny any involvement or knowledge of murder plots.

But there's also a chance the former minister won't even say a word.

When the judge granted the defence permission to summon him (and David Gatt) it noted two things:

That it was “perplexed” that the defence was only raising concerns about the two now [rather than during the years-long compilation of evidence stage]. That Cardona and Gatt were allowed not to answer questions when testifying if they fear self-incrimination.

Why is Cardona testifying?

8.50am Vince Muscat has claimed that in 2015 he was approached to be part of a team engaged to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia. He says he was told that Cardona was behind the plot and that he would sometimes drive his associates Alfred and George Degiorgio to meet with Cardona.

We’ve known for months that Cardona was likely to testify in this case.

Last February, Jamie Vella’s lawyer filed a court application making it clear he intended to call the former minister to the stand.

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila said the prosecution is being very selective with the testimony of its witness Vince Muscat and had “conveniently” focused its investigation on the four accused, rather than Cardona and his associate David Gatt.

Gatt is also expected to testify at some stage in this trial.

Welcome

8.45am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We're reporting from the Valletta law courts.

We're more than one month into this trial. Prosecutors have presented their evidence and for the past week or so, it's been the defence's turn to make its case.

Yesterday, the court heard testimony from a legal procurator and police officer. Today, we will hear from Chris Cardona and Arthur Azzopardi.