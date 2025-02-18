A court has acquitted notorious entrepreneur Christian Borg of perjury charges after ruling that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Borg had been accused of giving false testimony in a civil case heard before Magistrate Gabriella Vella in January 2021. The allegations emerged following a complaint filed by the magistrate herself, leading to criminal proceedings.

According to police affidavit submitted in court, Magistrate Vella had requested legal action against Borg after suspecting he had lied under oath during a hearing on June 23, 2021.

However, when the case was brought before Magistrate Astrid May Grima, it was noted that the prosecution failed to present the transcript of Borg’s testimony. This was key evidence required to establish the alleged perjury.

Despite presenting supporting affidavits and official documents, the police's failure to submit the verbatim record of the testimony ultimately weakened its case.

The court ruled that the charges had not been proven to the degree required by law and subsequently acquitted Borg of all accusations.

Borg was thrust into the national spotlight back in 2022 when he was one of four men charged with a botched kidnapping.

A court heard how he and his associates allegedly threatened to torture their victim and rape his sister.

He is also facing separate charges of VAT fraud and money laundering, with investigators alleging that he defrauded millions through inflated or fabricated invoices.

Borg is also a central figure in suspicious property deals involving Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Charles Mercieca were defence counsel.