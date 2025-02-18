Cardiovascular diseases were the leading cause of death in Malta in 2023, according to data presented in Parliament.

PN MP Mark Anthony Sammut raised the issue in a parliamentary question directed to Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela, requesting a table listing the causes of death in Malta for 2023 and 2024. He also asked for a breakdown of the causes and an indication of the ages of the deceased.

In response, Abela provided a detailed table showing that heart-related illnesses were the primary cause of death in 2023, with 1,168 fatalities. Of these, 560 people died from heart attacks or complications following a heart attack, 224 died from strokes or related chronic conditions, and 384 people succumbed to circulatory diseases such as heart failure.

Table provided by the Health Minister Photo: Parliament

Cancer was the second leading cause of death, claiming 985 lives. Among these, 195 people died from lung cancer, 98 from pancreatic cancer, 92 from liver cancer, 72 from breast cancer, while 528 others died from different types of cancer.

Thirteen babies died in 2023 due to complications before, during, or after delivery. One mother also died due to complications occurring before, during, or within 42 days of childbirth.

Meanwhile, 333 people died from dementia, while drug abuse—including cocaine and heroin use—was responsible for 18 deaths.

Covid-19 claimed 53 lives in 2023.

The minister said the data was based on doctors' recorded causes of death. Some death certificates remain provisional, pending further investigations, including toxicology tests. Once these forensic examinations are complete, the register will be updated accordingly.

The minister also noted that the official Death Register does not include data on workplace fatalities.

Figures for 2024 have not yet been confirmed.

In 2022, diseases of the circulatory system were also the leading cause of death, accounting for 1,211 fatalities, or 28.6% of all deaths that year.