The long-term well-being of humanity and the planet has been one of the major themes repeated by Pope Francis throughout his papacy. The encyclicals Laudato Si’ and Fratelli Tutti have particularly emphasised this point, urging governments, business and society to embrace policies that protect the environment, nurture young people and promote an economic and social system, different from the one we have today, that is rooted in justice and sustainability and cares for the physically, emotionally and spiritually marginalised.

The underlying point here is that we need a shift in mindset, which looks beyond short-term thinking focused on immediate profits or electoral gains, and instead have a future vision that prioritises equity and social justice.

Youth have an important role to play in this vision of a sustainable world. Pope Francis often refers to them as “the prophets of our time”, who can lead the change for ecological conversion. They are encouraged to dream, and be empowered to guide society in a way that it will have the willingness and instruments, the values and enthusiasm to create a better future.

Education plays a critical role here, not only for intellectual development but also for moral and ethical awareness. Through events such as The Economy of Francesco, Pope Francis has challenged youth and global leaders to rethink the economic system by placing the poor and the environment at the centre of decision-making, finding solutions that address both marginalisation and inequality while considering sustainability; an approach that balances ethical, spiritual and practical solutions.

In Laudato Si’, Pope Francis presents the interconnectedness of all creation. The environmental crisis is not only to be seen as a scientific or political matter, but it is fundamentally a moral one, where humanity seeks to re-establish its relationship with the Earth. A consumerist culture, the throw-away economy, where convenience outweighs responsibility, has to make way for a genuine reflection in humanity’s conscience on the physical and spiritual harm being created by waste, inequality, desperation and marginalisation.

The characteristics of a long-term vision revolve around prioritising human dignity over wealth accumulation; challenging the “technocratic paradigm” that gives more weight to economic and scientific power without adequate accountability or ethical considerations; a deep understanding of the common good, urging governments and business to adopt inclusive and sustainable practices that reduce inequality; be open to dialogue and active, genuine listening to what everyone, especially youth, have to say; a call for collective solutions to resolve global problems, and remodel the economy and society.

There is a need for courageous, conscientious and determined leadership. The current geopolitical and socio-economic situation needs urgent action, while adopting a vision that is based on hope, solidarity and a sense of responsibility and accountability for future generations; a culture of care that substitutes individualism and self-centredness; a special place for an empowered youth to help reconstruct economic and social systems, embrace ecological conversion, and focus on the complexity of what is human (the heart – the emotions and the spirit, besides the intellect) by primarily respecting human dignity.

The decisions that are taken today have consequences that vibrate in the future, which will echo in generations to come. Imagine starting the new year with one resolution that shapes the destiny of our lives on earth, while converting our soul for a shared humanity.

jfxzahra@surgeadvisory.com