The Church in Malta has introduced a new safeguarding policy for children that specifically includes protection from online abuse for the first time.

On Tuesday, the Church’s Commission for the Safeguarding of Children and Vulnerable Adults published its updated policy, which replaces the 2015 version.

The previous document primarily focused on sexual abuse but now broadens its scope to cover emotional, physical, spiritual, and online abuse.

Online abuse is defined by the new policy as “when Church personnel engage in any type of abuse that happens through and within the digital realm, including cyberbullying, emotional abuse, grooming, sexting, sexual conversations, sexual abuse, or sexual exploitation.”

The policy replaces an earlier, 2015 version. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The Commission clarified that this form of abuse can occur across digital platforms, including, but not limited to, social media, messaging apps, emails, and live streams.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna, who attended the launch, noted the role of the internet in relationships, saying, “the world of the internet has become more important for our relationships. And as much as it can be a good thing, it can also be a place for abuse.”

Scicluna sits on the Vatican's commission for the protection of minors, which last month called for the Catholic Church to make it easier to remove priests who have abused minors.

The updated policy introduces a detailed code of conduct for Church personnel working with minors and vulnerable adults.

It stipulates that “breaches of this code of conduct may result in disciplinary action, termination of contracts, and, where applicable, referral to statutory agencies.”

In June, the Church commission refered three abuse cases involving minors to the police.

Mark Pellicano, head of the Safeguarding Commission, said: “The commission will work hand in hand with the police and the child protection directorate.”

Mark Pellicano outlining the structure of the new policy. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Prevention has been a key area of focus since the Commission’s establishment in 2015. The new policy mandates that all Church personnel sign a “Church Personnel Self-Declaration and Commitment Declaration,” a self-assessed criminal and professional background declaration form.

Additionally, all Church entities must obtain a safeguarding clearance certificate for individuals working with minors and vulnerable adults, including temporary visitors staying longer than three months. A police conduct report and two reference letters are among the requirements.

Safeguarding training will be mandatory during induction and must be repeated every three years. Each Church entity is now also required to appoint a safeguarding officer.

The Commission emphasised that safeguarding principles will continue to evolve, and the Church must remain vigilant to address new challenges. The policy will be reviewed within two years of its adoption to ensure it remains effective and up to date.