Heritage Malta and the Archdiocese of Malta have signed a memorandum of understanding to restore the Church of St Catherine of Italy in Valletta and open public access through MUŻA – the National Community Art Museum.

The Knights-era building serves as the parish church for Malta’s Italian community. But beyond its religious functions, St Catherine of Italy is the only surviving example of a Hospitaller church annexed to its original auberge, in this case the Auberge d’Italie, nowadays home to MUŻA.

Heritage Malta will lead the restoration efforts in the church and provide interpretation in Maltese, English and Italian, while both entities will share upkeep responsibilities.

With the re-establishment of a direct link between the church and MUŻA, visitors to the museum will now be able to appreciate more fully the history of the building housing it, together with the rich religious and cultural heritage in the connected historical church.

“The changes happening in MUŻA go well beyond what is taking place in the museum’s galleries,” Mario Cutajar, Heritage Malta’s chairperson and MUŻA director, said.

“MUŻA is growing in space and, more than this, in the experience it offers to the visitor. Shortly, another space will be added to MUŻA to be enjoyed by the public.”

Heritage Malta will lead the restoration efforts in the church. Photo: Archdiocese of Malta/Ian Noel Pace

Noel Zammit, Heritage Malta’s chief executive officer, said: “It gives us immense pleasure to be the architects of such a positive collaboration between State and Church. Through this agreement, Heritage Malta is furthering its mission and inviting locals and tourists alike to experience historic gems which were previously inaccessible – in this case the Auberge d'Italie’s own church.”

Michael Pace Ross, administrative secretary of the Archdiocese of Malta, described this agreement as an important step in further safeguarding and sharing Malta's rich cultural and religious heritage.

“The church of St Catherine of Italy has long been a place of worship and historical significance, deeply rooted in the spiritual and artistic traditions of Malta’s Italian community. Through this collaboration, this sacred place will become more accessible through longer opening hours. Religious functions will not be affected.”

Roberto Buontempo, the archdiocese’s head of property, added: “By restoring and integrating this treasured church within the MUŻA visitor experience, the Church is embracing its responsibility to preserve history while fostering a greater understanding of our shared patrimony. We look forward to seeing this initiative flourish, allowing both locals and visitors to connect with the church’s spiritual and artistic legacy in a meaningful way.”

Originally built in 1576 to designs by Maltese architect Girolamo Cassar, the church underwent a major transformation in 1713 under baroque Italian architect Romano Carapecchia, who designed its current façade and porch.

Only a few years before, the church had survived the 1693 earthquake. Its artistic highlights include the main altarpiece depicting The Martyrdom of St Catherine, a masterpiece by Calabrian baroque master Mattia Preti, who was commissioned to decorate the Italian knights’ conventual church shortly after his arrival on the islands in the late 1650s. The eight monochrome segments of the large dome, each featuring scenes from St Catherine’s life, also date to this period.