A 30-year-old man was remanded in custody on Friday after pleading not guilty to drug possession and trafficking.

The man, from Xagħra, was arrested on Thursday afternoon after being found in possession of 300g of cocaine with an estimated value of €30,000.

The police said in a statement the man was spotted by officers who were carrying out inspections on Triq ix-Xatt, Għajnsielem, at around 3pm.

The man was getting off the ferry in Mġarr when the police noticed he was acting suspiciously when he saw them.

They found the alleged drugs in a packet wrapped in brown tape inside a pouch tied around his waist.

He was arrested on the spot and taken in for interrogation.

The man was arraigned on Friday in front of Magistrate Brigitte Sultana. He was charged with drug possession and trafficking and was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty.

Police investigations are ongoing.