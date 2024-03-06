A 1973 Ferrari 246 Dino GTS which was once owned by Led Zeppelin’s manager Peter Grant is going under the hammer at auction later this month.

With just 1,007 miles on the clock, the GTS is one of only 235 right-hand-drive models sold in the UK between 1972 and 1974. It was delivered to Grant in 1973, finished in ‘Rosso Bordeaux’ with a brown leather interior making it one of only 114 examples finished in this combination.

Grant owned and drove the Dino for nearly three years before selling it to its next owner. During its years on the road, the GTS has been painstakingly maintained, with receipts being present for rebuilt suspension, brakes and the installation of a high-torque starter motor. The radiator was also completely overhauled and a new header tank was also fitted.

