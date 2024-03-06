Spanish prosecutors on Wednesday called for Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti to be jailed for four years and nine months for allegedly failing to declare earnings to the tax office.

Madrid state prosecutor’s office accused the 64-year-old Italian of having deprived Spain’s treasury of over one million euros in earnings from image rights in 2014 and 2015.

“Although he himself declared himself to be a tax resident in Spain and indicated that his home was in Madrid, he only declared in his tax returns the personal remuneration received from Real Madrid,” the tax office said in a statement.

It accused Ancelotti of allegedly setting up a “confusing” system of shell companies to hide his extra earnings from his image rights.

