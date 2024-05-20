Band clubs and local councils can, as of Monday, ask the cleansing department to clean up after feast enthusiasts for 'free'.

The department carried out a test run for the service in March for the feast of St Joseph in Rabat, however, the service will be launched officially on May 26 following the Tarxien festa.

On Monday, Parliamentary Secretary Glenn Beddingfield described the service as the cleansing department's "social corporate responsibility towards localities”.

In February, the department invested €1.3 million in 11 new vehicles to help clean the streets of Sliema and St Julian’s.

The equipment included robot sweepers and scrubbers, a refuse collection vehicle, a street washer, a compact sweeper, four pedestrian sweepers, a city sweeper, and crew cab tipper vans.

Ramon Deguara, Director General at the Cleansing and Maintenance Division, said that the department would be able to provide the service thanks to its experience of cleaning large-scale events in a short time.

In March it took cleansing employees four hours to collect 15 tonnes of waste left behind by revellers who turned up for a massive street party in Paceville and St Julian's to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day.