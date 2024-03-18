It took cleansing department employees four hours to collect 15 tonnes of waste left behind by revellers who turned up for a massive street party in Paceville and St Julian's on Sunday.

Thousands turned up at the seaside towns at the end of the week, joining the rest of the world in marking St Patrick's Day, the patron saint of Ireland.

On Monday morning, Parliamentary Secretary for Public Cleanliness Glenn Beddingfield said 22 cleansing employees spent four hours cleaning, washing and collecting 15 tonnes of waste.

Beddingfield and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo met some of the employees early on Monday morning, commending them for their "great team effort".