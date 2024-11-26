Opposition leader Bernard Grech has said that Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri must also resign after news broke that Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo had resigned on Tuesday.

Bartolo stepped down weeks after a Standards Commissioner report concluded that he abused his ministerial power by giving his wife a top-paid consultancy job she did not do.

While Prime Minister Robert Abela has previously said that he saw no reason for Bartolo to resign over the scandal, it is understood that since then a yet-unreported second scandal involving Bartolo and his wife has now come to his attention.

In reaction, Grech said that the resignation was yet another "u-turn" after the former minister spent weeks "defending fraud" and was only a half-hearted reaction after the public "united against Robert Abela's fraud".

He added that it is, however, not enough for just Bartolo to step down.

"Beyond returning the entire €70,000, Robert Abela must immediately remove Clint Camilleri, who is guilty of fraud and a cover-up," Grech said,

"Events like today's happen only because the people stand against the government's wrongdoing."