After stunning audiences by winning the prestigious music festival Mużika Mużika on Saturday, 24-year-old Jamie Cardona sits fown for his first post-victory interview on Times Talk.

In the podcast, which is set to be released Thursday, he reveals his win is tinged with regret. His winning song, Stajna Konna Aħna (Could have been us), is a confession of a true, failed relationship in his personal life - a failure he blames himself for.

Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

Despite not considering himself a top vocalist in the competition, Cardona said his heartfelt performance seems to have resonated with listeners.

Known for his comedic writing and theatrical performances, Cardona surprised many by entering the music competition with a song that lays bare his vulnerabilities.

During the interview he said he never intended to be known as a singer, but simply as a writer who expresses his emotions in different forms.

He also discussed his other theatrical work, including the controversial nude scene in his one-man show.

Tune in to Times Talk this Thursday for the full interview and the raw story behind Malta's latest musical sensation.