Jamie Cardona has been crowned the winner of the fifth edition of the music festival Mużika Mużika.

Held over three nights - March 27, 28, and 29 at the MFCC - the festival concluded on Saturday night with the announcement that Cardona’s Stajna Konna Aħna had taken first place.

The song features music by Cardona himself, Aleandro Spiteri Monsigneur, and Shaun Farrugia, with lyrics by Cardona and Spiteri Monsigneur.

Cardona quite literally slipped onto the stage as he made his way to accept the trophy. This was his first time participating in a music competition.

“Thank you for accepting my art,” he said. “Whether it be theatre, television, broadcasting, or music in this case—thank you from the bottom of my heart. It is the honour of my life.”

This win adds another feather to Cardona’s already well-adorned cap. Beyond being a popular radio host on Bay alongside co-host Taryn Mamo Cefai - one of Mużika Mużika's hosts - Cardona is also a successful actor.

His one-man show Mid-Djarju ta’ Student fi Skola tal-Knisja was named by Malta Records as the longest-running theatrical production in Malta, with 53 performances.

He also starred in the sold-out musical Il-Każin tal-Imqarbin, which tells the story of Malta’s queer communities during the 1980s AIDS crisis.

In July last year, he took on the titular role in Charlie Chaplin’s classic The Great Dictator.

The top prize at Mużika Mużika was €20,000, with €10,000 awarded to second place and €5,000 to third.

Second place went to Tiegħek Jien, performed by Brooke, with music by Cyprian Cassar and Brooke, and lyrics by Emil Calleja Bayliss.

In third place, Perfett was written, interpreted and composed by Pamela Bezzina.

Additional awards were presented to Lisa Gauci for Best Interpretation for her performance of Aħjar, and to Maestro Ryan Paul Abela for Best Musical Arrangement of the same song, as chosen by the expert jury during the final night.