The swimming zone at Comino’s Blue Lagoon has been extended by 12 per cent to include two nearby inlets, the Malta Tourism Authority said on Saturday.

The swimming zone is cordoned off and exclusively reserved for swimmers, protecting them from boats, jetskis and other water craft.

“These developments form part of a broader strategy to improve environmental sustainability at the Blue Lagoon, while protecting its delicate Natura 2000 ecosystems and enhancing the overall visitor experience,” the MTA said.

Comino’s Blue Lagoon is one of the most visited beaches in the country and receives tens of thousands of visitors each year. During last summer’s peak, the small beach received up to 12,000 visitors at any one time.

As visitor numbers increased year-on-year, so too did pressures on Comino habitats and abuse by deckchair operators – and calls to cap visitor numbers.

The government has now moved to introduce a booking system that seeks to limit the number of visitors at the Blue Lagoon to a maximum of 4,000 at any one time.

Through the system, visitors must obtain a free QR code that grants them access to the beach for a four-hour period. Boat operators who run ferry services to the beach have sought to block the system through the courts.

“The Malta Tourism Authority continues to support Team Blue Lagoon in its mission to ensure the long-term sustainability of the Blue Lagoon, while delivering a higher quality experience for all visitors,” the MTA said in a statement.