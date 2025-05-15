Updated 11.30pm with judgment details

Court has rejected an attempt by boat operators to block a new booking system to visit Comino's Blue Lagoon.

The online booking system was launched on May 1 in a bid to protect the environment of the island, but was suspended due to a court decision sparked by boat operators.

The operators filed a warrant of prohibitory injunction against the system, and the court upheld the request until the case was heard.

RELATED STORIES The Maltese shouldn't have to book to go to the Blue Lagoon, PN MP says

But on Wednesday, the court rejected the operators' request to block the booking system and the extension of the protected swimming zones.

The Malta Tourism Authority said on Thursday morning that the Blue Lagoon’s Book. Protect. Enjoy system was back on track.

As of May 19, visitors to the Blue Lagoon will again be able to pre-book one of the three daily time slots here.

Why are boat operators worried?

In their court application, the boat operators argued that the new regulations would negatively affect their business and cause financial struggles.

They further argued that the new regulations created unfair competition as the same regulations did not apply to Comino Ferries Co-op, who operate boats to Comino from Marsa.

The applicants said that people who take the Co-op ferry can remain on Comino for 24 hours, not four hours.

On these grounds, the applicants contested Port Notice number 043/2024, which Transport Malta issued on April 25, announcing the new regulations.

The government argued that although the notice was issued on April 25, the regulations only came into effect on May 1.

Therefore, the applicants could not object to something that had not come into effect yet.

The court agreed with the government’s argument but also added that once the notice is issued, the applicants cannot stop it from being issued.

“Logic, therefore, dictates that something which does not exist cannot be revoked,” the judgment said.

The court also noted that although the boat operators were going to suffer financially, this does not classify as “irreparable” damage.

Lawyers Cedric Mifsud and Jodie Darmanin appeared for the boat operators.

Limiting visitors to 4,000 at any one time

According to MTA, over 4,800 visitors successfully booked online on May 1 and obtained access wrist bands at the area’s three entry points. The time slots are 8am to 1pm, 1.30pm to 5.30pm and 6pm to 10pm.

Booking generates a unique QR code, which is redeemed into a wristband at the entry points: those without a wristband could be fined.

During peak hours last summer, the Blue Lagoon was receiving 12,000 visitors at any one time. The new system limits access to a maximum of 4,000 visitors at any time, MTA said.