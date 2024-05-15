The Employment Commission has found political discrimination in the transfer of broadcaster Norman Vella from PBS to the airport's immigration section, soon after the 2013 election.

It declared that the transfer of the TVHEMM host stemmed from political discrimination and was “not justifiable in a truly democratic society.”

The long-awaited decision brought to an end an 11-year long judicial saga that kicked off when Vella, who was initially deployed “on grounds of public policy” to Public Broadcasting Services, had his deployment revoked in June 2013.

That was months after the General Elections and Vella was ordered to report for duty as the border control officer at the Malta International Airport.

He was informed that that decision was taken upon a request by the Principal Permanent Secretary according to the Public Service Management Code.

But Vella had claimed that the move was tainted by political discrimination.

He filed proceedings before the Employment Commission against then-Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and then-public service head Mario Cutajar.

Those proceedings came to term on Wednesday afternoon, after a previous scheduling of the case for delivery of judgment was put off after a last minute objection by the Prime Minister’s lawyer, Pawlu Lia, over the absence of one of the Commission members. He argued that the =Commission was not composed in terms of law.

So the case was postponed to Tuesday.

The Commission, chaired by lawyer Frank Testa, declared that Vella’s redeployment on June 26, 2013 stemmed from political discrimination and was thus unjustifiable in a truly democratic society.

The Commission awarded Vella €15,000 in compensation, plus interest running from the date of today’s decision until effective payment.

Lawyer Karol Aquilina assisted Vella.

PN: Labour said one thing and did another

In a reaction, the Nationalist Party said the decision showed how Labour said one thing and did another.

Labour had said that what mattered was what one knew, not who one knew, and it also paraded the slogan 'A Malta for everyone,' but then did the opposite.

The commission's decision, it said, was a decision in favour of free speech and equality, independently of one's political beliefs.

The government and the Labour Party should apologise to Vella and the Maltese people for their actions, the PN said.