The Commissioner for Children has urged the authorities to take action to guarantee justice for child victims of sexual abuse and defilement and to adequate prosecution of offenders.

The appeal was issued a day after the Malta Association of Social Workers hit out at what it described as "a grossly inadequate" punishment handed down by the courts when a music teacher was found guilty of defiling three children under his care during piano lessons.

The commissioner, Antoinette Vassallo, did not refer directly to the case but said she was deeply concerned by cases of sexual abuse and defilement of minors that had appeared in the media recently.

"These are not only criminal acts but grave violations of the rights, dignity, and well-being of children," the commissioner said.

"It is very difficult for children to disclose such abuse, and it is therefore extremely important to hold perpetrators to account as well as to provide the necessary protection and support for children to prevent stigma," the commissioner said.

The office urged all relevant authorities to take the necessary action to guarantee justice for victims through the adequate prosecution of offenders.

"Action should also be taken to prevent perpetrators from reoffending. Efforts must also be strengthened to empower and support children to recognise signs of abuse and to report it," the commissioner said.