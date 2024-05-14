A Sri Lankan woman who died soon after giving birth on Sunday – Mother’s Day – collapsed suddenly about two hours after delivery in what sources described as an “extremely rare” incident.

Autopsy results will determine the exact cause of death of the mother, in her 30s, who had carried out IVF in Malta. It is understood that the woman had been living in Malta for several years.

The news shocked the small Sri Lankan community in Malta with one woman saying: “We got that heartbreaking news. The Sri Lankan community were speaking about it to help them [the family]”.

The matter was raised on Monday when Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela, speaking in parliament, expressed his heartfelt condolences after the mother died just after giving birth at Mater Dei Hospital on Sunday, Mother’s Day. The baby was healthy.

The woman died of medical complications and the result of an autopsy is still pending, he said. Both a magisterial inquiry and an internal inquiry are ongoing.

While the results of the post-mortem are still not public, medical sources said symptoms resemble amniotic fluid embolism. This is a rare but catastrophic condition caused when amniotic fluid enters a woman's bloodstream just before, during or immediately after childbirth.

Meanwhile, Times of Malta learnt that some weeks ago another woman, believed to be from India, died about two weeks after giving birth. It is not clear if she had underlying health conditions.

The maternal mortality ratio in Malta has remained stagnant over the last 20 years roughly around three per 100,000 live births. Maternal mortality ratio is the number of women who die from pregnancy-related causes while pregnant or within 42 days of giving birth. In 2022, there were just over 4,700 births in Malta.

Women and migrant organizations questioned whether these stories raised questions about access to healthcare during pregnancy for migrant women and third-country nationals, who must often pay for procedures.

Meanwhile, the minister said: “I'm four-square behind the [Mater Dei] staff for the excellent care they provide. Sadly, very rare complications still occur in the very best of hands.”

When contacted, the Malta College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists was unavailable for comment due to the very early stages of the case.

Times of Malta sent questions to the Health Ministry asking for more details about the circumstances of the death of the two mothers. Questions included whether the women were under the care of the state hospital throughout their pregnancy and if they paid for the hospital's services given they were third-country nationals.

A Mater Dei price list for pregnancy and delivery from 2020 shows that third-country nationals must pay more than €256 for normal delivery and up to €2,329 for a cesarean delivery.