Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela on Monday expressed his heartfelt condolences after a mother died just after giving birth at Mater Dei Hospital on Sunday, Mother’s Day.

The woman died of medical complications and the result of an autopsy is still pending.

The minister expressed his sorrow when opening the debate on the financial estimates of the Embryo Protection Authority.

The minister expressed his condolences in both Maltese and English, saying this tragedy showed that every pregnancy had its risks, despite the excellent services offered at Mater Dei Hospital.

The baby of the mother is fine.

The minister spoke on the role of the Embryo Protection Authority to ensure good governance in the use of IVF procedures, pointing to a 32 per cent success rate in IVF procedures. 612 embryos have been preserved.

He said 64 babies were born over the past year, including six sets of twins. Thirty four couples are awaiting delivery.