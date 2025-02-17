Composer Raymond Fenech is launching his latest CD, Raymond Fenech’s Funeral Marches, on February 21 at 7.30pm at St Philip Band Club in Żebbuġ, Malta.

The new album, recorded at Schembri Recording Studio, features nine funeral marches composed over the past 20 years. Most compositions are, however, very recent.

The launch event, compèred by Daniel Vella, will celebrate Fenech’s evocative and powerful compositions and will highlight his contributions to the funeral marches genres.

Music enthusiasts and cultural aficionados are invited to attend.

Those interested in obtaining a copy of the CD may contact the composer on rfenech58@gmail.com.