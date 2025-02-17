Connect is the name of a new group of young adults from St Sebastian parish, Qormi. The main aim of the group is to build new friendships and to deepen their relationship with God.

As group leaders, Connect members are undergoing formation sessions to prepare for the official launch of the group. During a recent weekend in Gozo, in addition to engaging in discussions, the group took time to visit Ta’ Pinu sanctuary, where group members placed their trust in the blessing of the Virgin Mary, followed by a guest speaker who spoke about the current situation of young adults aged between 21 and 30.

Later on, as a team of leaders, the group formulated their mission’s statement: “As a community, we offer support to one another so that, in the spirit of friendship, we strengthen trust in ourselves and in God”.

Open to young adults, aged 21 to 30, the group’s first meeting will take place at St Sebastian parish youth centre, Qormi, on Thursday, May 8.