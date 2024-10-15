Pianist Tricia Dawn Williams will perform French and Maltese contemporary compositions on piano and toy piano at the Malta Society of Arts, Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta, on Saturday, October 19 at 8pm.

Eclats de Musique opens with Erik Satie’s surrealist ballet score Parade, arranged by Ruben Zahra for piano and toy piano, blending whimsy with modernity. Pierre-Adrien Charpy’s Suite Caféinée offers a lively exploration of caffeinated energy, contrasting sharply with Veronique Vella’s W.A.R. - When Angels Rest, a poignant reflection on peace and conflict.

Nicolas Bacri’s Tenebrae draws listeners into a meditative soundscape, evoking the shadows of Holy Week. Regis Campo’s Starry Night paints an aural picture of the night sky, brimming with colour and imagination.

The recital closes with Ruben Zahra’s Pan the Goat-God, a mythological journey through the wild, capturing the rustic and mysterious essence of the ancient deity.

The concert is free but donations at the door in aid of Migrant Women Association Malta are welcome. Registration is required on https://triciadawnwilliams.com/concerts.