The Malta Concert Orchestra’s first concert at Pjazza Teatru Rjal this summer will pay tribute to two late veterans of jazz and swing.

MCO Big Band Swings on June 14 will celebrate the memory of singer Joe Cutajar and saxophonist Sammy Murgo, who had both performed as soloists with the MCO on the Pjazza Teatru Rjal stage.

The orchestra’s summer schedule will continue with MCO Pop, Funk, Rock on June 28, a concert featuring the most popular Cartoni Animati (cartoons) theme songs from the 1980s and 1990s on July 26, the popular and annual appointment with Notte Italiana (Italian night) on August 23, and MCO Soul, Rhythm ‘n’ Blues on September 13.

The June 14 concert starts at 8.30pm. Tickets from ticketline.com.mt. Students and senior citizens may benefit from special discounts (terms and conditions apply).

The Malta Concert Orchestra Big Band