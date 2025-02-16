The Department of Art and Art History at the University of Malta is holding the third edition of the conference titled ‘Dynamics of Artistic Exchange in the Mediterranean during the Late Medieval and Renaissance Periods’.

Convened by Charlene Vella, associate professor in the department, the conference will take place on Thursday, February 21 at the University of Malta Valletta Campus.

The event will feature presentations by three graduates in art history, who will share the collaborative research they have conducted under Vella’s mentorship.

Their topics include: ‘The role of the Franciscans in Malta’s artistic development’, which will feature an exploration of the Franciscan Order’s influence on Maltese art during the specified periods, and ‘Technical art history in Maltese cave churches’ – a study focusing on the artistic techniques and materials used in Malta’s cave churches, shedding light on their historical and cultural significance.

In addition to the student presentations, the conference will host esteemed local and international academics who will contribute their expertise, namely Donal Cooper (University of Cambridge), Roberto Cobianchi (Università degli Studi di Messina), Fabrizio Nevola (University of Exeter, Fabio Linguanti (Polytechnic of Turin and Laboratoire d’Archéologie Médiévale et Moderne en Méditerranée, Aix-Marseille Université) and Martina Caruana (director of MCAST’s Institute for the Creative Arts).

The conference will cover a diverse range of topics, from cave churches and illuminated manuscripts to a focus on artworks by Giovanni Bellini and Antonello da Messina.

This gathering aims to foster a deeper understanding of the intricate artistic exchanges that occurred in the Mediterranean basin during the Medieval and Renaissance periods.

Discussions will include hypothetical reconstructions of artworks and buildings that have significantly changed over the centuries.

Given Malta’s central position in the Mediterranean and its rich history as a crossroads of cultural and artistic exchange, the University of Malta is an ideal venue for this conference, say the organisers.

The event is open to the public. For more details and registration information, contact the Department of Art and Art History at the University of Malta or charlene.vella@um.edu.mt. The conference is supported by M. Demajo & Company Ltd, M. Demajo Wines & Spirits and the University of Malta.