Public health authorities on Monday “urgently” called for consumers to stop taking the Vitamin D supplement Folidi after confirming it contains excessive levels of Vitamin D.

In a statement, the Environmental Health Directorate updated the precautionary notice it had issued last week after confirming that Folidi contains excessive levels of Vitamin D beyond what is declared on its label.

“Excessive intake of Vitamin D can lead to serious health risks, especially if consumed over time,” the health authorities warned.

The directorate said consumers should immediately stop taking Folidi but not replace it with another Vitamin D supplement.

Any remaining product should be returned to the pharmacy from which it was purchased.

The Malta National Poisons Centre can be contacted on 1774. The service is available Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm.