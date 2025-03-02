It is undeniable that the inter-island connectivity by sea between Gozo and Malta has improved significantly over the past 35 years. Three brand new vessels were built, two new terminals, one in Mġarr and the other in Ċirkewwa, were inaugurated, while a fourth ferry as well as a fast ferry service were introduced. The number of commuters and visitors increased year on year, reaching the impressive figure of 6.8 million in 2024.

Up to 2006, Gozo was also connected to mainland Malta by a helicopter service, however, this was discontinued since its operation proved to be financially unsustainable. At this point in time, we eagerly await the development of a rural airfield, which will facilitate a different airlink through a fixed-wing aircraft operation.

Notwithstanding the above achievements, connectivity between Malta and Gozo still remains a lively debated topic. This is mainly due to the fact that the social and economic well-being of Gozo depends on this connectivity.

This issue should be treated, approached and implemented in a more holistic manner. This lifeline for the island region of Gozo cannot be considered, discussed and tackled in a piecemeal fashion.

Above all, it cannot be turned into a political football. The continued improvements on the sea link between the two major islands must be carried out according to a sensible, long-term plan that spans over a number of years. A plan that has to be adopted, embraced and implemented by successive administrations, irrespective of which political party is in office.

The improvements of the sea link should take into consideration other facets of connectivity.

The Gozo Tourism Association, in its various budget proposals, persistently advocates the need of a fourth vessel for the Gozo Channel fleet. Apart from complementing the service provided by the other three vessels, this new ferry would also provide commuters with a better service.

The cargo being transported between the two islands essentially needs to be ferried by another ferry specifically used for this purpose. Such an added service will ease the pressure on the other ferries, enabling them to take their full load capacity.

The introduction of the dedicated general cargo vessel would also mean that the MV Gaudos could be fitted with hoistable decks in order to maximise its vehicle carrying capacity. As a result, Gozo Channel would be operating a fleet of four similar ferries, all having hoistable decks and carrying their full load capacity, with the fifth vessel fully dedicated for the transportation of cargo.

Such proposals alone, however, are not sufficient. The investment in two new ferries needs to be buoyed with major infrastructural developments on the port facilities. It goes without saying that the Mġarr harbour has reached its saturation point.

It has become too small for all the maritime activity concentrated within it.

Therefore, there should be serious consideration and studies undertaken to assess the possibility of enlarging the present Mġarr harbour or whether it would be more feasible to identify an alternative port along the Gozitan coastline.

This alternative port can alleviate the Mġarr harbour, for example, from the space presently occupied by the marina and other berths, thus providing additional berthing space for the new vessels. Whatever the development at Mġarr harbour, this should be supported by an alternative access from land, as presently this harbour is serviced only by one road.

Likewise, infrastructural development also needs to be carried out on the Malta side to accommodate a proper and spacious landing place for the cargo vessel either in one of the ports in the south of Malta or within the Grand Harbour.

The same applies to the south quay in Ċirkewwa, which needs immediate attention and infrastructural investment to upgrade it in order to offer additional berthing and marshalling space in line with the standards of the north quay.

The three present vessels owned and operated by Gozo Channel are still seaworthy and in good seafaring condition, yet, the time will come when these will need to be replaced. This is also another lengthy and laborious process which requires forward planning and commitment so that no undue crisis is created.

All these projects will need time to be implemented and they will take an estimated 15 to 20 years to accomplish. Thus, it is high time that decisions start being taken so that a holistic vision for the Malta-Gozo sea link over the next 30 years can be formulated.

Meanwhile, in the short term, the competent authorities should seriously invest in alternative landing places in other areas around the Gozitan coast as a contingency for when the sailing in and out of Mġarr harbour is temporarily prohibited, such as what happened in two recent bomb threat cases on the Gozo Channel ferries. When this happened, Gozo was literally disconnected from the rest of the world.

Consequently, important crossings to Malta, such as for health reasons and to catch flights from Malta International Airport were not possible until the situation was resolved.

These investments towards inter-island connectivity are essential in order to ensure both the present as well as future social and economic well-being of the island region of Gozo.

These are not simple grievances or part of a wish list but highly necessary improvements on the sea link, which is the only highway that connects Gozo with Malta and the rest of the world.

Joe Muscat is CEO of the Gozo Tourism Association.