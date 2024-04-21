Gift vouchers have become a popular choice for presents, offering flexibility and convenience for both givers and receivers. However, as with any other type of purchase, it is very important to understand one’s rights and responsibilities when purchasing and eventually using gift vouchers.

The first thing buyers of gift vouchers should be aware of is that gift vouchers come with terms and conditions of use. So it is imperative for buyers to familiarise themselves with these conditions before purchasing a gift voucher. An important condition to look out for is the expiry date. This may vary from a few months to a number of years, depending on the shop issuing the voucher. Naturally, the longer the expiry date, the more time the recipients have at their disposal to make use of the voucher.

On the market, there are also vouchers with no expiry date. This means there is no specific time limit by when the voucher must be used.

Another condition worth paying attention to is how the value of the voucher can be used. This is especially important when buying vouchers of certain value. If the voucher’s conditions stipulate that it must be used in a single transaction, consumers should consider buying multiple vouchers with varying values. This would provide more flexibility to the recipient of the voucher.

It is also advisable to check if the gift voucher can be issued in the name of the recipient. Personalised vouchers can be advantageous in case of loss, as sellers can cancel the lost voucher and reissue a new one.

Where a gift voucher can be used is another important factor to consider. Some vouchers are only redeemable at one specific shop while others can be redeemed across a chain of stores. Furthermore, when selecting a gift voucher, it is important to ensure that the shop or shops where the voucher can be used have items that the recipient likes or needs.

Before buying a voucher, consumers should also look out for any limitations on the voucher’s use. These may, for instance, stipulate that the voucher cannot be used when the seller has a special promotion or discounts.

Once the voucher is purchased and given to its recipient, it is crucial to ensure that they are aware of any terms and conditions associated with its use; thus, the importance of having clear and explicit usage terms written on the gift voucher.

Recipients of gift vouchers also have a number of responsibilities. The most important is that of reading and observing the terms and conditions of use.

Another important responsibility is that of not losing the gift voucher. Should this happen, the seller is not legally obliged to replace it. Unless the gift voucher is personalised, losing it is equivalent to losing cash.

Recipients of gift vouchers must also ensure that they use the voucher before it expires. After a voucher expires, the seller is under no legal obligation to allow its use or extend its validity period. Nonetheless, certain retailers may be open to extending vouchers upon request. It is important that such extension requests are made prior to the expiration of the gift voucher.

Both buyers and receivers of gift vouchers should be aware that the terms and conditions of use also bind the sellers who issue these vouchers. Consequently, these terms cannot be altered after the voucher is purchased. If sellers attempt to impose new conditions or refuse to honour vouchers according to the original terms, consumers may seek the assistance of the Office for Consumer Affairs at the MCCAA.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt