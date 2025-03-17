Papaya Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with the Malta Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (MSPCA), marking a substantial commitment to advancing animal welfare in Malta. This collaboration underscores Papaya Ltd's dedication to corporate social responsibility and the betterment of the community.

Established in 1900, the MSPCA stands as Malta's oldest and most influential animal welfare organization. With over 120 years of unwavering service, the MSPCA has been at the forefront of advocating for animal rights, providing shelter, rehabilitation, and rehoming services for countless animals in need. Their mission encompasses rescue operations, educational initiatives, and community outreach programs aimed at fostering a compassionate society.

Through this partnership, Papaya Ltd will sponsor several key MSPCA initiatives in 2025, including renovation of the shelter and various educational programs targeting children at schools and potential adopters.

One of the critical issues in Malta is the rapid growth of stray animal populations due to the island's warm climate, which provides ideal conditions for uncontrolled breeding. The lack of population control results not only in poor living conditions for the animals but also poses risks to public safety. The situation worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic when many people adopted pets during lockdowns, only to abandon them once restrictions were lifted. These animals found themselves on the streets, increasing the strain on shelters and rescue organizations like the MSPCA.

Educating the public on ethical treatment and responsible pet ownership from an early age is essential. This is why the MSPCA’s educational program is designed to engage children in a meaningful way. Professional actors deliver interactive lessons in 12 schools, making the subject both accessible and engaging for young audiences. By instilling empathy and responsibility in children, the program helps shape a future generation that respects and cares for animals.

Equally important is the preparation of adopters, ensuring pet adoptions are successful and long-term. Many people approach pet adoption with unrealistic expectations, unaware of the responsibilities involved. The MSPCA’s adoption support program guides potential pet owners through every stage – from the moment they decide to adopt, through the introduction to their new pet, and even post-adoption support. Helping adopters understand the challenges of pet ownership and ensuring they are fully prepared reduces the likelihood of pets being returned to shelters or abandoned. The goal is to match animals with committed families who are ready for the lifelong responsibility of caring for a pet.

Barbara Cassar Torreggiani, president of the MSPCA, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: "This collaboration with Papaya Ltd is a monumental step forward for the MSPCA. Their support enables us to enhance our facilities, expand our educational outreach, and improve our adoption processes. Together, we are making a lasting impact on animal welfare in Malta."

Igor Tsybolyuk, CEO of Papaya Ltd, also shared his perspective: "At Papaya Ltd, we believe in giving back to the community and supporting causes that resonate with our values. Partnering with the MSPCA allows us to contribute meaningfully to animal welfare, education, and community engagement. We are honored to support their mission and look forward to the positive changes this partnership will bring."