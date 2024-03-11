The Convenience Shop Group, through one of its founders and directors, Ivan Calleja, presented a €15,000 donation to The Malta Trust Foundation in support of its Villabianca project, an initiative aimed at providing music therapy to children and young people with disabilities who have limited access to artistic experiences.

The donation was presented to the foundation’s chairperson, President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, in the presence of Andrew Attard, executive assistant to the directors of The Convenience Shop.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Calleja said The Convenience Shop was deeply committed to supporting community initiatives that enrich the lives of young people and foster artistic expression.

“We are proud to pledge regular yearly donations towards the foundation, and we are particularly pleased to contribute towards music therapy through the Villabianca project.”

The Malta Trust Foundation focuses on four thematic areas of activity: disability, mental health and well-being, formal and non-formal education, and youth participation and empowerment. Through innovative and collaborative empowerment programmes, the foundation ensures the effective utilisation of funds while monitoring and evaluating initiatives to measure impact.

The Villabianca Centre for Music and the Arts in Santa Venera, established under the foundation’s umbrella, is a specialised centre currently providing music therapy, adapted music learning and group opportunities to children and young people with disabilities between the ages of five and 35.

From children with Down Syndrome to those on the autism spectrum and visually impaired children, the school offers specialised music therapy tailored to individual needs. Drawing on the expertise of music therapists, the centre helps children express themselves through music, with the belief that all children have a right to culture and access to music and the arts.

Speaking about the Villabianca project, Coleiro Preca expressed her gratitude for the generous contribution, emphasising the significant impact it will have on enhancing the lives of children and young people with disability through music therapy.