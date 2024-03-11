A 43-year-old man from Cospicua is expected to be charged with the attempted murder of two girls, aged 12 and 15, in a knife attack on Saturday afternoon.

The man, who is believed to be in a relationship with the mother of the children, is due to be arraigned on Monday at 5pm before duty magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 1.30 pm in Triq San Tumas, Marsa.

Investigations have revealed that a man had been arguing with the two girls, as well as with a 14-year-old boy, in their Marsa home.

The argument boiled over and he brandished a knife at the teens.

Both girls were seriously injured, with the 12-year-old in critical condition after suffering 17 stab wounds, according to TVM. A police source independently confirmed that the victim suffered "multiple stab wounds".

The 15-year-old suffered stab wounds to her hands. Sources said the mother was not at home at the time.

The 14-year-old boy was not injured but was treated for severe shock.

The suspect fled from the scene before police arrived but was apprehended shortly afterwards in Cospicua.