Many people may argue, and not be entirely wrong, that Malta forms such a tiny part of the world that any impact from its activites on global climate change is neglible. Yet, even Malta is not immune to the profound shifts in climate that are reshaping our planet.

Recent weather patterns are placing a strain on this Mediterranean island – as it is now on the cusp of offically being considered a desert as it has experienced extended and consecutive drought years.

The numbers speak for themselves: in the last 70 years, the mean maximum​ air temperature increased by 1.54°C, the rainfall intensity decreased by 1.90mm and the number of days with thunderstorms increased by 8.65 days. This points to a harsher climate for locals to live in as weather patterns become increasingly sporadic and unpredictable.

Moreover, the sea temperature of the Mediterranean region is warming 20% faster than the global average – with predictions indicating that an increase of 2°C to 4°C in global temperatures would reduce precipitation by up to 30% in southern Europe.

These changes are already having visible impacts on the quality of life, health and feasibility of the island to serve as a home for generations to come.

Malta’s increasingly frequent and intense heatwaves are impacting the agricultural sector and having direct health implications, particularly for the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

The tourism industry, a cornerstone of Malta’s economy, also stands to be impacted. The allure of Malta’s sunny beaches and historical sites could be overshadowed by making peak tourist season uncomfortably hot for visitors, while at the same time making the shoulder months more enjoyable.

The reality is that Malta will need to take steps to prepare for the effects of climate change through mitigation and adaptation. Although the country is also affected by global emissions and climate change factors beyond its own local contributions, one cannot ignore that the main contributing factors to climate change in Malta are similar to those in other countries, albeit on a much smaller scale due to the country’s size. As a nation, Malta should take steps to mitigate the impacts of the factors which are within its control.

Despite having sunshine nearly all year round, Malta still relies on imported fossil fuels − the combustion of these fuels releases greenhouse gases, such as CO 2 , which is contributing to global warming. The transport sector plays a similar role, with a high number of private vehicles on the road and a limited public transport system.

Additionally, urbanisation has led to the heat island effect, where built-up areas are significantly warmer than surrounding rural areas. Any land use changes that reduce green cover also affect carbon sequestration and contribute to climate change and the island’s ability to regulate itself.

While some irreversible climate damage has been done, taking steps to mitigate, protect and adapt to the worst effects of climate change is set to pave the way for a better quality of life. It is time for the bar to be raised: the country has a lot on the line, and so much worth protecting.

Looking back at Malta of 30 years ago − when people walked or cycled between villages, with fields and more open spaces for children to play, and a strong agricultural sector provided a reliable, locally sourced food supply − it’s hard to fathom how dramatically the island’s landscape transformed in such a short period.

One has to ask whether our actions over the past 30 years would have been different if we were offered a lens to what the future would look like as a consequence of those actions. In the face of such rapid change, one must ask: how can we imagine the future, to help us make the right decisions today?

Therese Galea and Lushano Myburgh are members of EY’s sustainability and economic advisory team.